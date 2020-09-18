LEESBURG, Fla. — Officials in Leesburg are canceling the rescheduled Bikefest event in November, along with two other events, citing issues with the state's COVID-19 status.

What You Need To Know Leesburg Bikefest will return in 2021



Also canceled: Balloons on the LakeFront and Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival



Leesburg Bikefest brings in an estimate 300,000 people every year

The Leesburg Partnership says Leesburg Bikefest, which was originally set for April but was moved to November 13 to 15, will be cancelled so officials can focus on the 2021 Bikefest.

The group is also canceling Balloons on the LakeFront and Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival, bringing both events back next year.

“We needed the governor to move the state into Level 3 COVID-19 (reopening) Status before we could move forward with hosting an event of this magnitude," Leesburg Partnership CEO Joe Shipes said in a statement.

Some 300,000 bikers come to Leesburg for Bikefest every year, and the event is considered one of the largest motorcycle events in the country.