GRESIK REGENCY, Indonesia — Authorities in Indonesia are hoping to send an unforgettable message to villagers who violate a mask mandate by forcing them to dig the graves of coronavirus victims.

Eight residents of Gresik Regency who were recently caught outside their homes without masks on were cited and sentenced to digging graves at the Ngabetan Village Public Cemetery, the Indonesian news website TribunNews.com reported. Gresik is located in the East Java province.

Suyono, the head of Gresik’s Cerme subdistrict, said the punishment fills a need because there had been only three working grave diggers there.

But "hopefully this can create a deterrent effect against violations,” Suyono added.

Two people are assigned to each grave — one digs while the other inserts wooden boards in the holes to support the bodies, which in Indonesia are traditionally buried without caskets.

The mask-law violators do not bury the bodies. That is handled by officials wearing protective gear.

Indonesia has required people to wear masks since April. In Cerme, violators face fines or public service.

Indonesia has the highest death toll in southeast Asia, with more than 9,200 victims, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases in the country has continued to steadily rise throughout the pandemic.