HIGH POINT, N.C. — If you are on the hunt for some furniture, you will able to do just that at one of North Carolina's largest events.

The High Point Market Authority says it will move forward with fall market during the coroanvirus pandemic. This comes after the authority cancelled spring market. High Point Market is the largest economic impact event of the year for the state of North Carolina.

"The whole point of a trade show is to look somebody in the eye and even if they're wearing a face mask, you can still talk to them and still get some very positive feedback," President of High Point Market Authority Tom Conley said.

He says everyone will be required to wear masks at all times and will participate in daily health checks. Employees will sanitize surfaces and buses. There will be a specific area for those with symptoms to isolate. Conley also says if anyone has symptoms or tests positive, they will activate contact tracers.



One local furniture maker says this event is crucial to him so he can develop relationships with interior designers and buyers.

"Not only do we both care about being creative and getting our designs out there, but it's a chance for us to collaborate and build up the design world together. These are things that we just really care about," Jeremy Kamiya said.

Normally, a five-day event, Conley says it will be spread out over a 9-day period. The Market Authority divided the country up and guests will attend over the course of a three-day period corresponding to their location.

Market is set for October 13-21.