According to NYSERDA, clean energy jobs in New York grew by nearly 9 percent between 2016 and 2018. Now a Kingston organization wants to help fill those positions, with an apprenticeship program.

"A green job is anything that helps make your home healthier, safer, more efficient so that you're not having dramatic energy bills," said Jessica Clegg, the communications and outreach coordinator for Citizens for Local Power.



Over four weeks, interns with the Citizens for Local Power Green Jobs Apprenticeship will learn skills like how to install solar panels or how to weatherize a home.



Kingston resident James Bruschi is one of the eight interns in the program. He says the hands-on training he's received so far has been invaluable.



"It helped me get into the field a lot faster and it helps me figure out more of what I want to do," said Bruschi.



Bruschi lost his job before the pandemic and struggled to find a new job when business was at a standstill. He considered enrolling in a college course, but this paid internship stood out to him.



"What was nice about this program is it's basically all outside so far," said Bruschi. "Working with Suncommon you're basically outside all day and that's really appealing to me."



Now he wants to be a part of the growing wave of green jobs.



"At the rate that green jobs are opening up right now, it's definitely something I can see myself doing in the future," said Bruschi.



Not only is the field growing, Bruschi says it feels good to do work that helps the environment too.



"Immediately I felt like I was doing something better for the planet so there's a pretty good feel good aspect," said Bruschi. "You feel like you're doing more for better air, better water quality."



The program is funded by a private donor but Citizens for Local Power hopes the program will gain more community support to keep it going