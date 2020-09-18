ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday is the last day parents can switch their child from face-to-face to virtual learning, or vice versa in Orange County.

That change will apply to the next nine weeks of school.

Orange County mom Staci York says at first it was a no-brainer to have her autistic son Jayden do virtual learning.

But then Orange County Public Schools announced a week ago that parents would have until Friday to switch their child's learning situation if they wanted to.

“I was up all night, like pros and cons back and forth,” York said.

While Jayden was doing well with Launch Ed at home, his social skills are deteriorating rapidly, she said.

“All the hard work that we have strived for his entire life, we’re kind of back to square one,” she said.

York says she’s pretty much made up her mind to have him return to face-to-face learning.

Parents have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday to change their learning choice.

The option to switch is only available to those doing LaunchED at home or face-to-face.

Those doing Florida virtual school or Orange County virtual will have to wait until next semester.

Chief Communications officer for OCPS Scott Howat said they’re hoping those already doing LaunchED will stay with it.

“Because we believe that is still the safest learning model for our children and all of our students,” he said.

It will also mean fewer teachers will have to move around, he said.

But York says for her it’s worth the risk, knowing her son will be able to socialize and continue to progress.

“Speaking to his pediatrician, he said kids will get it but they’re gonna be okay ... I don’t want to cocoon him for who knows how long this is gonna last,” she said.

Howat told us they don’t have a running total yet of how many parents have switched but they will know early next week.

If you want to switch your child’s option either way, contact your child's principal.