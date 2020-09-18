If you're looking for some fun fall activities to do this weekend with the family, Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa is opening this weekend.

It will look a little different this year at the farm. They have adjusted schedules, and safety protocols are in place.

Due to limited capacity requirements, pre-sale or online tickets will be mandatory to attend this season.

Enhanced sanitation efforts will be in place and food and drinks can now be ordered from your phone to prevent long lines. And of course, a mask is required while on the property.