Representative Sean Patrick Maloney is reminding Hudson Valley residents that the deadline to submit information to receive their economic impact payment is approaching.

Those who do not typically file a tax return have until October 15 to submit in order to receive their payment of $1,200.

That money was part of the CARES Act that brought Coronavirus aid. Payments can be made by direct deposit, check, or pre-paid debit card.

Further information can be found on Maloney's website.