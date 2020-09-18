CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In-person baking classes are very hands on. It’s why a studio in Charlotte had to get creative when classes started back up.

What You Need To Know The Sweet Spot has had their studio closed for six months



They started up in-person classes last week



Each participant is required to wear a mask and sign up ahead of time

The owner of the Sweet Spot, Jossie Lukacik, says she has been holding virtual classes for the last six months and is thrilled to allow people back in her studio.



“In-person classes are what I have missed most out of everything that we do,” Lukacik says. “There are some things that you just can’t learn through a screen. Certain motions can only be corrected in person.”



Upon entry, all students will have their temperature checked. Lukacik says their biggest new addition are protective shields.



“These are up-cycled windows and doors that I got off facebook marketplace,” Lukacik says.



Vicki Laff says she has been taking class here for about a year and prefers in-person versus virtual.



“They can see what you are doing and then can critique you and help you so you can improve your technique,” Laff says.



For those not comfortable yet with heading to the studio for a class, Lukacik says they still are offering some virtually.



“It’s really great because you can go on your own schedule,” Lukacik says. “So if you need to pause and rewind to understand what the step is, you can do that. Whereas in-person you just have to go with the flow of the class.”