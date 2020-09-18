The hemp industry has seen tremendous growth over the years with plenty of farms and companies opening up, seemingly on a daily basis.

It's not every day you can walk through the doors of the area's only hemp processing and manufacturing plants.

Castetter Cannabis Group opened the doors to its new facility in June after a humble beginning in the hemp industry.

"I don't know if we thought we'd end up here when we started hand-botteling the wine. This has been a natural progression as we saw a hole in the market," said Kaelan Castetter, CEO of Castetter Cannabis Group.

Kaelan Castetter runs the company, but it's actually his father who first got involved with hemp. He produced the first ever hemp-infused wine back in 1997. After working a few jobs since then, he has now returned to work with his son.

"The opportunity is unfolding right now. We're capitalizing on it, so it's incredibly exciting," said Jim Castetter, Castetter Cannabis Group's chief sales officer.

Castetter is involved in just about every part of the process, from the farming of the hemp crop to the bottling of the extract and CBD oil.

"The entire team that's working here saw the plants from the seed to now going into a finished product," said Castetter.

"They matured through the season to dried material, and now it's being used in consumer-ready product. It's mind-blowing," said group operations manager James Drake.

Since opening the facility in June, Castetter has already been able to hire a number of new individuals, and each one of them has their own role. The group has gained popularity over the years and their new facility is bringing in even more business.

But with a father and son working together, what's that like?

"It's always interesting," said Jim.

The group is now looking to the state for further regulations to be able to sell its product nationwide.