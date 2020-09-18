For Caroline Behan, beauty is about being authentically herself, and having fun with it.

That’s exactly what her new business is based on.

What You Need To Know Queensbury dance studio owner Caroline Behan closes indefinitely amid pandemic



Behan has launched new online clothing boutique as she re-imagines her identity as a small business owner



The boutique, UnRefined BEAUTY, is all about embracing authenticity and being true to yourself



“Finding beauty in our flaws, and that nobody is perfect, and we don’t have to be perfect,” says Behan.



UnRefined BEAUTY is the name of Caroline’s new online clothing boutique. She has a curated collection of of colorful cardigans, blouses, and maybe best of all - loungewear.



The idea wasn’t born overnight. Caroline has been a dancer nearly her entire life. She’s been teaching dance the last 15 years, and has spent the last seven building her own company, Reality Dance Studio. But with the pandemic, everything came to a screeching halt.



With uncertainty about how long the studio would be closed, and a large financial responsibility to consider, Caroline had to make a tough choice.



“When I sat down and tried to re-imagine how to redo my entire business... it’s that saying that 'the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze.’ There’s too much risk and too much responsibility. It was something I personally was not comfortable doing,” said Caroline.



The decision to close Reality indefinitely was a painful one. But this fall, Caroline will use her skill teaching dance elsewhere, where most of her students have transferred in the meantime.



While one chapter has closed, at least temporarily, a new, and exciting one is just beginning. UnRefined BEAUTY is a product of Caroline spending countless hours at home like so many, re-imagining her identity as a sustainable business owner during trying times.



“You know what am I doing during all this time? And everything, I’m doing online right now because we’re staying at home so much. So then I thought of e-commerce,” said Caroline.



Caroline plans to expand the boutique in the future, as for dance, she’s taking it one day at a time.



To shop items in her boutique, visit her website.