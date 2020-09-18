WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – People nationwide and internationally are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman is helping empower those in the Latino community.



Karla Mounts, founder of "Soy Emprendedor" in Winston-Salem started her business in 2019. She's using it to create more entrepreneurs in Latino and minority communities and encourages others to get active in the community.



“Don’t be afraid to get involved with other organizations or nonprofits that may not be as diverse," says Mounts. "You have to be bold. For me, it took me a few years probably first to get comfortable with myself and learning the community, but now you see me kind of everywhere because you just have to knock in some doors.”



Hispanic Heritage Month ends October 15.