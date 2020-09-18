KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Gaylord Palms' Goblins & Giggles is back, but with all-new experiences and safety measures because it's, well, 2020.

1. Goblins & Giggles Getaway Weekends offers 12 activities to celebrate the fall-time and Halloween season. The experiences are on a family-friendly level, meaning your kids might grab onto your leg from time to time, but then they'll be giggling 2 seconds later.

2. Most of the activities are Fridays–Sundays, but some are daily. One of the daily happenings is the Phantom of the Atrium Light Display for any and all to enjoy at night.

3. New this year is the Castillo de San Marcos ALIVE! Ghost Experience. “It lives somewhere between a haunt attraction and a ghost tour,” said Manager of Productions and Attractions David Bracamonte. It features spooky-looking live storytellers who recount real-life ghost stories. It's about a 30-minute experience, where guests will explore the fort’s stone walls and encounter spirits who remain trapped within. Half the fun is getting to snap pics of the Jack-o-Lanterns along the trail.

4. Also new to this year’s Goblins & Giggles is a meet-and-greet with the super cute Spookley the Square Pumpkin. For the first time, guests can also enter a haunted hideaway SpookEasy that offers spine-chilling craft cocktails (there's a marshmallow vodka-infused purple one!) and a collection of ghostly artwork procured by owner's past.

5. While special overnight packages are available, Goblins & Giggles isn't just for vacationers and staycationers. Tickets for the ghost story experience, for instance, are available Fridays and Saturdays from 5 – 9 p.m. for $14.99.