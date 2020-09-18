WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced that the United States will manufacture at least 100 million doses of an as yet-unannounced coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year at a press conference on Friday.

The president touted his administration’s ability to deliver a “safe and effective vaccine in record time,” saying the vaccine would be on trucks ready for distribution no more than 24 hours after it had been finalized.

“As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately,” Trump said at the White House. “Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice.”

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I’ll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes,” he added.

Trump reiterated his claims that his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is endangering lives with his anti-vaccine rhetoric, saying his rhetoric is putting “a lot of lives at risk, and they’re only doing it for political reasons.”

Biden has frequently called into question whether the president pressured federal health agencies to rush a vaccine ahead of the November election in order to boost his odds at the polls.

“Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and at this moment, the American people can’t, either,” Biden said during an address on Wednesday.

Trump’s administration denies any reports of rushing the vaccine ahead of the election.

On Friday, the president also announced that his administration will give $13 billion dollars in aid to help Puerto Rico rebuild its electrical grid and invest in education and infrastructure.

“Today my administration is making the largest emergency relief award in history to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electrical grid and educational system,” Trump said, adding that he is “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

Trump in the past has opposed providing additional aid to Puerto Rico, arguing it received too much already and expressing concern that the money would be wasted or misspent.

In the aftermath of the storm, he publicly feuded with the mayor of San Juan over her criticism of his administration's response to the storm. Trump irritated many by tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd during a visit to an island church. Democrats earlier this year posted an image of the scene on a billboard in Kissimmee, a heavily Puerto Rican city in central Florida.

Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in September 2017 with winds of 155 mph, causing an estimated $100 billion in damage and killing nearly 3,000 people, according to the official death toll that Trump said was exaggerated to make him look bad.

The White House said $9.6 billion of the new funding is intended to help the Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority repair and replace thousands of miles of transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems, office buildings, and make other grid improvements.

The White House also said $2 billion would be for the Puerto Rico Department of Education to repair schools across the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.