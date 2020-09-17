AUSTIN, Texas — A great deal has changed with regard to the coronavirus pandemic since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last made announcements concerning the reopening of the state’s economy.

What You Need To Know Texas bars must remain closed for the time being, Gov. Abbott said Thursday



Most businesses can expand to 75% occupancy beginning September 21



Most hospitals can resume elective surgeries



Most nursing homes and care facilities can resume visitation

On Thursday, the governor announced further loosenings on restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the virus. While they are considerable and far-reaching, not everyone will be happy.

Abbott said that based on data that indicates they contribute to the spread of the disease, Texas bars are to remain closed for now. However, he said he is actively looking at ways to permit them to open.

The good news: In regions of Texas where COVID-19 hospitalizations comprise less than 15 percent of hospital capacity, most businesses can expand to 75 percent occupancy beginning on Monday, September 21.

MORE SPECIFICALLY:

That expansion includes retail shops, restaurants, museums, office buildings, manufacturing centers, libraries and gyms.

Abbott stated that three Texas regions remain COVID-19 danger zones: Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, and Victoria. Occupancy expansions do not apply to those regions.

In addition, Abbott said, hospitals in permitted regions on Monday may resume elective surgeries. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities may reopen for visitation so long as there are not outbreaks at those facilities and social distancing measures remain in place.

Abbott praised Texans for their efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus but reminded them that it remains a threat to which most people are susceptible.