ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Evans High School football season opener was canceled Wednesday, after positive COVID-19 tests forced players and staff into quarantine.

The positive cases were found during the biweekly tests football players take before games, Orange County Public Schools officials said.

Students were upset that the first game of the season was canceled so close to game day.

"I was so excited. It was gonna be our first game," Evans High freshman Damian Lopez said. "(It) got canceled. Mad, I am mad."

Lopez lives so close to the stadium that his family can usually watch the games from their house.

He's been doing LaunchEd at home but says he learns better in a classroom.

His mom was considering sending him back, until now.

“It’s annoying, it’s hard," Lopez said. "The online school is hard."

While Evans High School's game against West Orange High School has been canceled, so far West Orange’s game for next week is still on.

As of yesterday, Evans High School officials said there have been five positive cases in students so far this year.

The district is having all football players take rapid tests biweekly before games and Evans High School's team was one of the first to get tested.

District officials said because of the player cohorts already in place, the quarantine is not affecting the rest of the school.

As a precaution though, OCPS officials said the whole campus will be thoroughly disinfected.