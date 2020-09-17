TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are making sure bar owners and patrons follow new rules.

With bars reopening this week, officers have been spending evenings visiting local establishments armed with flyers to remind bar owners of the social distancing rules.

“We understand the cabin fever," said Tampa Police Lt. Martha Murillo. “We want these businesses to continue growing so it’s gonna be a balance but we’re going to do our best to educate people and hopefully they comply and everybody's safe in this community.”

The rules include limiting occupancy to 50 percent, keeping patrons inside and out at safe social distances and making sure all patrons are seated before they’re served.

Some patrons said they welcomed the message from police.

“It’s good that they’re doing that,” said Tanner Suarez, who was out at a bar with friends. "Trying to keep everyone safe. I know that this has been a hot spot for it, but people want to still enjoy their time out.”