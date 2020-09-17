Residents at a number of affordable housing apartment complexes in Tampa say they’re living in unlivable conditions, and a group of local activists are demanding action.

They’re dealing with broken windows and front doors, roof leaks and water damage in bathrooms, and air conditioning units that don’t work.

But residents who live in more than a handful of properties owned or managed by Tzadik Properties in Tampa say those issues only scratch the surface of the problems they face as renters.

What You Need To Know Tampa residents in affordable housing say they're living in filth.



"It’s roach infested. It’s cracks where the roaches and rodents can get inside the apartments. The refrigerator keeps going out. The shower keeps leaking. It’s stripped,” Tzadik Oaks resident, Martha Watson said.

“There’s mold in the apartment. I bleached it down myself, trying to get rid of it because I have health conditions.”

Loretta White lives in another Tzadik-run property and complained of issues there too.

“My stove is not working properly, and I have the outlets in the wall that’s not working properly. One of my bedrooms -- it’s a window, and a window is hanging on. And if you push it, somebody can fall out, and I’ve been letting them know about that,” she said.

According to the Center for Public Integrity, Tzadik Properties filed more eviction notices than any other company in the state during the pandemic.

Those notices caught the attention Robin Lockett with Organize Florida.

“We obtained a list of people that were being evicted from the clerk of the circuit court, and we started knocking on doors just to advice people that were going into eviction, what their rights were,” Lockett said.

After canvasing at least six Tzadik properties and finding the evicted tenants gone, Lockett said she made another discovery.

“Oh my god. It broke my heart. Everybody was black. That’s a problem for me. People complained of everything from mold, roaches, rodent infestations, ceilings leaking, water running in the tub and can’t be turned off. It was just a whole lot,” Lockett said.

In an email, the company’s spokesperson said they spent almost $800,000 in the last eight months on repairs and maintenance plus more than $350,000 on property maintenance and pest control.

But residents say the problems inside of their apartments aren’t being addressed when they contact management, and they’re not left with a lot of options.

“When I reach out to management, they say they’ll get to it. They’re short on staff with maintenance. No one never responds,” White said.

Another resident, Jamie Smith, agreed.

“If we didn’t have to live here, we wouldn’t. Let’s be honest. But everyone has to have somewhere to stay for an affordable price,” she said.

“They don’t care. Look the community we live in, they look at the zip code, and they turn their head and it’s sad. It’s a sad situation. Because we live in an underdeveloped community or what have you, this is what we get. “

Adam Hendry, founder and CEO of Tzadik Properties, sent this statement to Spectrum Bay News 9:

“Tzadik Properties, LLC continues to seek out and work with a range of agencies and organizations for even quicker repairs and to be able to offer even more rent concessions to its residents during these challenging times; however, residents must communicate their needs and situations with us. Since taking over the properties in Hillsborough County six years ago, more than $5.4 million ($5,445,923.56) has been spent on capital repairs, including major improvements, replacements, and normal repairs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our overall number of completed work orders has increased by 366% from the previous 5-month span. Additionally, we have continuously offered residents ample opportunities to work out payment arrangements during these challenging times. From March through August, we offered more than $850 thousand ($854,351.26) in concessions and credits to residents of Tzadik-owned properties. As a company, we strive to do the right thing – for our residents, for our staff and for the communities in which we serve. Additionally, given the transparent approach we’ve taken in regards to completing work orders for tenants and opportunities for rent concessions or payment plans for those affected by the pandemic, we are surprised that this TV station and community leaders have made claims that ‘anonymous’ tenants sought them out with issues, but none of these entities or individuals have provided us with requested information or details so that we can resolve or rectify these issues. We continue to encourage our tenants to come to us with any situation so we can work out a positive solution.”

Lockett said her organization is stepping in to help residents who may not know their legal rights.

“It bugs me to no end that these people are being treated like this. They feel as though they have nowhere to go. They didn’t know what their rights were,” Lockett said. “We are empowering tenants to be brave enough to fight for themselves while we show them the way and support them in every way.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.