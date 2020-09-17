TEXAS – The Texas Restaurant Association surveyed 3,500 owners and operators of eateries across the Lone Star State to reveal the true hardships many are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Federal help was established in the first few months of the pandemic



Relief programs have since run dry and Congress has not agreed on additional aid



While sales have suffered, 73 percent of those surveyed say operational costs have increased



Many sales have been pushed online

The food industry has been one of the business sectors that has taken large losses during COVID-19. One of the first steps in slowing the spread was shutting down restaurants and bars in March, and now, keeping them at minimal capacity to ensure social distancing.

Federal help was established in the first few months of the pandemic to assist small businesses and provide paycheck relief. Many of those funds have since run dry as Congress has failed to agree on additional help since the initial CARES Act and a single stimulus check.

According to the survey by TRA, 71 percent of restaurant operators don’t believe sales will return to normal or pre-coronavirus numbers within the next six months. In addition, 50 percent of owners don’t believe their businesses will remain open in the next six months if there is no additional help at the federal level.

While sales have suffered, 73 percent of those surveyed say operational costs have increased.

Many eateries have been pushed to move their sales online such as delivery, curbside pick-up or third-party delivery apps. The survey marked 77 percent of businesses stating that off-site sales currently outweigh in-store sales.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected make an announcement on Thursday regarding expansion of opening more Texas businesses to the public.