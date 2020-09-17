Fitness and health centers have been in limbo due to the pandemic. At a small gym like Crossfit 315 in Cicero, owner Brian Allen has struggled to keep his business open and follow guidelines.

“Most people are very excited to be back, for the people that have come back. Some previous members who want to come back just aren’t sure,” Allen said. "Between schedules and just safety-wise, [they] aren’t sure if they are ready to come back.”

Not all his members are returning to the gym, and he has increased costs of cleaning, so there’s a lot to manage.

“With any small business, it can be tough, especially in the times we are in,” Allen said. "We use the wipes instead, but it is just hard to get a handle on those. It’s just a much higher increased expense.”

Clients also get in on the cleaning, like Amanda Schramke, who has come back to Crossfit315.

“I mean, it just takes a while,” Schramke said of the requirements. “You know, once you’re done. Well, before you start, you wipe everything down, and then once you’re done with the workout, you wipe everything down. And we bleach the floor. It takes a little while."

The big question, though, is how’s working out with a mask?

“It’s not too bad. I think my only complaint is it just gets real sweaty. So I am just constantly just pulling it back up. But overall, it’s really not too bad,” Schramke said.

Amanda started coming back to the gym two weeks ago after having a baby.

Allen is happy customers are back, too. Despite his business being down 40 to 50 percent, he’s going to sweat it out.

“We’ll take it day by day,” Allen said.