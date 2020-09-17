ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department's new recruiting class heard Thursday from community leaders on the issues and challenges in their neighborhoods as the officers get ready to hit the roads.

In a virtual discussion, community movers and shakers welcomed the 21 recruits who recently were sworn in and shared what they would like to see from the force at a time when police officers’ actions in Central Florida and nationwide are being questioned.

What You Need To Know Orlando's new police recruiting class ranges in age from 22 to 56



The force is getting more diverse, Orlando Police chief, says



Rolon says he wants officers to get to know communities they serve



New officer says he wants to help humanize the force

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said this class is bringing in more than 100 years of prior law enforcement experience, ages ranging from 22 to 56.

"When something negative happens, whether it's around the corner or thousands of miles away, everyone gets grouped together, and it's not fair for these individuals who are risking their lives," Rolon said.

It's a time where more than ever police officers' actions nationwide are being questioned,

"When something negative happens, whether it's around the corner or thousands of miles away, everyone gets grouped together, and it's not fair for these individuals, who are risking their lives," Rolon said.

The department has made great progress in diversity and mirroring the Orlando community, the chief said. This class ranged in age from 22 to 56 and brought more than 100 years of prior law enforcement experience.

New officer David Duffus said he wants to humanize the badge.

"I grew up not liking cops,” Duffus said. “That's what I was taught as a kid. I think as a Black African-American, being able to adapt to the kids that are out here feeling the same way, to let them know, we are not out to get you. Cops are not out to get you, if you do wrong, there are consequences to every action."

Rolon said he wants to continue expanding his department’s community-building program, allowing officers to get to know the community better before they start work.​