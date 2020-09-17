ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Forum, the entertainment venue on International Drive, is putting together a new Halloween event called “Orlando Forum of Fear.”

Created with horror connoisseurs in mind, the event, set to begin October 1, will include a haunted maze from Halloween Horror Nights veterans Patrick Braillard and Kim Gromoll, and a nightly séance dinner experience.

With “Tunnel of the Damned,” an original haunted maze concept, visitors will make their way through 480 linear feet of frights while being scared by 20 masked actors. The maze will change during the event’s month-long run, transforming from “Tunnel” to “City of the Overtaken" and conclude with a concept called “Apocalypse.”

The haunted maze is recommended for ages 13 and older.

In addition to the maze, Orlando Forum of Fear will also include “The Dark Séance: A Haunted Dinner Experience.” During the experience, visitors will enjoy a three-course dinner inside an “immersive” séance room. "Mediums" will share terrifying tales with diners. After dinner, Claire Voyant will lead a séance. The seance room will be capped at 50 percent.

There will also be a bar area in front of the venue, where visitors can enjoy a cocktail and relax.

On select dates, the event will feature more kid-friendly options. The special Kids Nights will include outdoor Halloween activities and the haunted maze effects will be turned down for younger visitors.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, Orlando Forum of Fear will implement a number of health and safety precautions, including physical distancing, face mask requirements and increased sanitation protocols.

Tickets for the haunted maze start at $17.50 for an all-night pass. Season passes will also be available. Tickets to the séance dinner experience will cost $87.50.

For more information, visit the Orlando Forum’s Facebook page.