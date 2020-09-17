The Ilion mayor Brian Lamica says a buyer has not yet come forward to acquire Remington Arms.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and per the terms of its bankruptcy filing, has a little more than a week left to get a buyer. The Ilion plant employs hundreds of people and many of them held a rally Wednesday.

"If Remington Arms were to move out of here tomorrow, completely just shut down and shutter their doors, we're looking at a lot of money out of our local budgets not just the Village of Ilion,” Lamica said.

He says the village is ready to make a generous deal with a potential plant buyer, even offering more land.