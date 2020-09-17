ORLANDO, Fla. – Another popular holiday event in Central Florida has been canceled due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Light Up UCF canceled for 2020



Organizers cited concerns over the pandemic



The annual holiday event featured lights, rides and an outdoor ice rink

Light Up UCF will not be held this year, organizers announced Thursday.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, partners, and vendors remain our number one priority as we navigate through these times,” organizers said in a news release.

The update was also posted to the Light Up UCF website.

Held every year outside the Addition Financial Arena on the University of Central Florida campus, Light Up UCF offered visitors a holiday light show, rides, an outdoor ice skating rink and a nightly snowfall.

It’s just one of the many holiday gatherings that have been canceled due to the pandemic. Even large events at the theme parks like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom will not take place this year.