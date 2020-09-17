TAVARES — Jones Brothers Air and Sea Adventures flies seaplane tours out of scenic Tavares and Mount Dora. Some of their tours include special events.

Here's 5 things you need to know:

1. Looking for something outdoors to occupy your time? Well look no further than Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures located in historic Mount Dora.

2. aboard these unique air crafts they offer a number of different tours. On our excursion we took part of the 15 minute plane ride that transported us to Lake Eustis where we then embarked on a kayaking trip with Adventure Paddle. This excursion is called the Fly out and Paddle tour.

3. You can kayak back to the seaplane base through the beautiful Mount Dora canal system seeing plenty of old Florida nature along the way.

4. You can book through either company for these tours. Be sure to check out their page as they have plenty of other unique excursions as well.

5. Check out their websites here: Jones Brothers Air and Sea Adventures and Adventure Outdoor Paddle.