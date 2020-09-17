ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a boy's death after a woman he lived with was pulled out of a lake near South Orange Blossom Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was found unresponsive in the woman's apartment after she was rescued from Lake Tyler by unidentified "civilians" sometime before 4:45 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to fully recover, deputies said.

The boy, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where he was declared dead, deputies said.

The relationship between the boy and the woman, if any, was not disclosed.

Deputies responded to the 4800 block of South Orange Blossom Trail after getting a report of a near drowning. Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the woman.

"Deputies on scene were notified another victim, a male child .... was located inside the female’s apartment unresponsive," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies provided medical aid until OCFRD arrived and transported the child to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

Authorities did not release the address of the apartment where the boy was found. They didn't say how far the lake was from the apartment. The names of the woman and boy were not released.

Deputies late Wednesday said they had no additional information to release.