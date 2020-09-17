COCOA, Fla. — Someone keeps stealing political signs from the yard of a Cocoa resident —- and leaving behind some not-so-pleasant surprises.

Frank Jones, who lives in his dream home along the Indian River, took action to try to stop the thief after signs in support of a presidential candidate were taken from his front yard three different times.

"So this is my new and improved antitheft device," he said, pointing to his new sign and light. "I have a light that's on a timer that goes on at dusk and goes off at dawn."

Four cameras are also aimed at the area, ready to catch anyone in the act.

But Jones's signs aren't the only ones disappearing in the neighborhood.

"I don't know enough to say who is doing it," Dan Byrnes of the area’s neighborhood watch said. It has also happened to him and several others, too.

For Jones and Byrnes, the culprit took it a step further. Each time a plastic bag of dog feces was left behind.

"It's not appropriate," Byrnes said. "Whether you are this way, or that way, respect."

Both men agree it's fine to disagree.

Jones is even willing to strike up a conversation.

"Maybe you will change my point of view because you open my eyes to something I haven't considered yet," Jones said.

Jones also has filed a report with Cocoa Police. If you have any information, give them a call at (321) 639-7620.