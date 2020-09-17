ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Personnel from four different Central Florida fire departments headed to the Panhandle Wednesday to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

"They live to help others in need," OCFR Division Chief Mike Wajda said

While firefighters responded out of a sense of duty, there was also excitement in the air.

“This is their Super Bowl,” Orange County Fire Rescue Division Chief Mike Wajda said. “They live to help other in need.”

Seminole County firefighter and first-time volunteer Joshua Farrington was glad to be able to help.

“I’m very lucky,” he said. “It means everything to me, especially not many people get to go out and do this and experience this.

“So I’m pretty excited to get out and be able to help as many people as possible.”

As he waited to leave, he reflected on some of the advice he received from firefighters who have responded to similar situations in the past.

“It’s gonna be hot, you’re gonna be wet, and long days,” he said.

Firefighters from St. Cloud and Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties volunteered to help with the response to Hurricane Sally.

“This is our opportunity in Central Florida to pay it forward,” Wajda said. “We have received this exact type of aid in the past and we’re just honored to be able to help others.”