Residents in Florida's Panhandle continue to deal with the devastation caused by Hurricane Sally.

The slow-moving Sally has dropped over two feet of rain along parts of the Gulf Coast.

Flash flooding from torrential rain will transition to river flooding over the next few days. Rivers in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are forecast to rise to major flood stage.

Spectrum News reporters Holly Gregory and Troy Kinsey are traveling to the Panhandle on Thursday to document the damage and speak with residents and officials.

You can see there updates below, as well as during our evening newscasts on Spectrum News.

