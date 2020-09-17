WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic is causing strain for many charitable organizations around Central Florida.

Matthew’s Hope helps many in need with food, shelter, medical care and other necessities. Now, the founder of the organization, Pastor Scott Billue, is asking the community to help him, so he can continue to help others.

Since the pandemic began, the number of people Matthew’s Hope helps has grown by 300 percent, according to Billue. The pandemic has depleted their inventory because so many more people are in need.

They’re serving more men, women and children than they ever have in the 10 years they’ve been around. Pastor Billue said they’re “nearing a breaking point.”

Matthew’s Hope needs “almost everything,” which includes clothing, shoes, insect repellent, personal hygiene items, nonperishable food and many other necessities.

Call 407.905.9500 or contact the group at info@MatthewsHopeMinistries.org if you would like to help out.​