VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A local advocate is looking for new ways to stop the increasing number of overdoses across Volusia County.

What You Need To Know Narcan distribution event planned for Daytona Beach Saturday



Of the 806 overdose calls this year where Narcan was used, 766 of the victims survived



Organizers hope to hold more events across Volusia County in the future

"This is a huge problem and we need to do something to stop this, we need to get more hands-on because we are losing this battle, we are losing people every day,” said Jesse Delay, Manager of Fine Sober Living, a recovery center in Daytona Beach.

Delay, a recovering addict, knows firsthand the daily pain drugs can cause.

“I’ve lost more people than I can possibly count," said Delay. "It is a shock to me when I make it through a week without losing two or three people that I know at this point.”

As a manager at Fine Sober Living, he said the problem is only getting worse.

“Since the COVID thing has become so prevalent people are in quarantine, they are isolated, they are depressed," Delay said. "They can’t get to their meetings, they can’t get the socialization that they need."

Couple that with a rise in fentanyl-laced drugs, and the results are deadly, he said.

“In between March and July of this year, we have had 148 overdose deaths in Flagler and Volusia County alone," Delay said. "That is a 54 percent raise from last year during this time period."

That is why Delay is teaming up with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and other treatment organizations this Saturday to pass out Narcan.

"We are going to be handing out Narcan, which is a simple nasal inhaler," Delay said. "Basically anyone can use this, you just put it up their nose, you push one button and it reverses the effect of the opioid that is in the person’s system."

Recovering addict and now advocate Jesse Delay says overdoses in Volusia are on the rise since the pandemic. He is teaming up with Sheriff Chitwood and other agencies to hand out Narcan this weekend in a known drug hot spot in Daytona Beach this Sat. @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/RvT7Zr6oLO — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) September 16, 2020

They plan to pass out the Narcan directly to those who may need it. Their first stop — North Street in Daytona Beach.

“North Street is one of the hotbeds for narcotics," Delay said. "It's one of the scarier hotbeds for narcotics in this town."

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, so far this year first responders have used Narcan on 806 overdose calls. In 766 of those cases the person survived.

“An overdose can be that wake up call, that bottom that they hit that turns their life around," said Delay. "That is what our hope is, that we can keep people alive long enough to get to the point where they find that passion for making a new life for finding recovery.”

Delay believes by taking this hands on approach they will help change lives.

“We have a really good chance to do something positive for our community here,” he said.

Delay believes this weekend will be the first of many events and that their group will travel to other known drug hotspots across the county as well.

Organizers are still looking for more volunteers to help raise awareness.

The event will happen this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Participants will begin walking from the Fine Sober Living Center on Ridgewood Avenue and continue on to North Street.

Anyone is welcome to participate.

For more information on volunteering for Saturday's event, contact Fine Sober Living.