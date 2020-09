PORTLAND, Maine — At least seven people have died in connection to a coronavirus outbreak that continues to sicken people in Maine following a wedding reception held over the summer that violated state virus guidelines, public health authorities said. None of the people who died attended the wedding.

What You Need To Know An August wedding in Maine has led to the deaths of at least seven people who contracted coronavirus despite not attending the event



A rehabilitation facility reported six deaths connected to the wedding so far



An employee at the facility lives in the same household as someone who attended the wedding



In total the wedding is currently linked to at least 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Maine authorities have identified overlaps between the wedding reception and outbreaks elsewhere in the state. An employee of the York County Jail attended the wedding, Maine CDC officials have said. Maine health officials have also said an outbreak at a Madison rehabilitation center, which is the site of six of the seven deaths, is connected to the wedding because an employee of the facility lives in the same household as a person who attended.

In total, the center accounts for 39 of the total cases in connection to the wedding.

The virus cases stemming from the wedding have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus through the summer. Maine has reported less than 5,000 cases of the virus in total since March.

But the growing number of cases related to the wedding, which exceeded the state’s guidelines of 50 people or less at indoor gatherings, could undo some of that progress if it continues to swell. Authorities have said more than 65 people attended the wedding.

The six people from the Madison rehabilitation facility who died were all residents of that facility and none of them attended the wedding reception, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC.

“Maine CDC is concerned about where we are, and I’m asking everyone else to share in that concern. COVID-19, right now, is not on the other side of the fence. It is in our yards,” Shah said. “The gains that Maine has made against COVID-19 are ones that could, and unfortunately can, be washed away.”

The wedding was also officiated by pastor Todd Bell of Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. The Maine CDC is currently investigating to determine if an outbreak at the church is connected to the wedding outbreak. That outbreak has sickened 10 people, Shah said.

Calvary Baptist Church issued a statement on Tuesday that said “a number of Calvary Baptist Church members attended” the wedding reception. The statement said the church is taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus, and it will defend its right to continue holding services.

“The Calvary Baptist Church has a legal right to meet. The authority of a local Christian church, a Jewish synagogue, or a Muslim mosque to gather for their respective religious services is a time-honored part of our nation’s history since its inception,” the statement said. “These religious activities are also fully protected under the First Amendment to our United States Constitution.”

Bell has been critical of government attempts to control coronavirus, and videos show he has held services without the use of social distancing. He hired a lawyer known nationally for defending the religious rights of churches. Neither Bell nor the attorney working with the church, David Gibbs of Florida, personally responded to a request Tuesday for comment.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said the agency’s investigations suggest “multiple potential points of transmission related to the August 7 wedding and reception.” The agency is working to limit the spread of the virus and support people affected by it, he said.

Shah said the state’s percent positivity rate has ticked up to 0.63% for the previous seven days. At one point, the rate was less than half a percentage point. The rate remains well below the national average of about 5%, Shah said.

Soon after the wedding was held, Maine officials issued an “imminent health hazard” citation against the Big Moose Inn, according to The Washington Post. The venue was reportedly faulted on three counts: breaking the state's ordinance on limiting people at a gathering, failing to attain contact tracing information from guests, and not implementing proper social distancing protocols during the event.

In early September, the venue issued a statement apologizing for an "error in the interpretation" of the states rules, adding that the inn had since improved social distancing protocols.

The following statement was released on Friday, Aug. 28, regarding a COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin region. While it... Posted by Big Moose Inn on Friday, September 4, 2020

"Our hearts go out to the family, those affected by the virus who were at the wedding, and those who have been impacted since then. There is no doubt that this virus is dangerous with wide-ranging impacts," the statement read in part.

"While we cannot be sure the virus was fully spread at our facility, we know that there are things that we can be doing better," the statement continued. "We have given the Maine CDC our word, and we are giving our community and guests that same word that we will do - and are doing - better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.