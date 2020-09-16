If you'd like to start some fall festivities while enjoying great food and supporting local businesses, head to the Lake George area over the next two weeks.

This delicious spread is part of the Lake George Region Restaurant Appreciation Weeks sponsored by the Regional Chamber.

Until September 26, you can enjoy a three-course meal starting at $20.20 at restaurants in the village.

To go with the fall theme, this week's dishes will include apples, and next week's featured ingredient is pumpkin.

You can dine in or take out from 16 restaurants in and around Lake George.

This pandemic has been tough on all businesses, but these restaurants say they're grateful for any support they get.

"Right now with COVID and all the hoops we've had to jump through in the last few months, and the ever changing regulations, it's been a tough span of time," said Kevin Chudyk, general manager at East Cove and Garrison Restaurant. "Anything that we can get in here has been appreciated and we've had some amazing support in these last few months especially, so it's nice to keep it going."

Post a photo of your meal using #dinelgr to be entered to win a $25 gift card to one of the restaurants.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit the Lake George Chamber's website.