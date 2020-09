Our region is one step closer to getting its third Chick-fil-A location.

The Irondequoit Town Board approved a special use permit for the proposed location on East Ridge Road, in place of the former Staples.

The board also granted a special permit for an Environmental Quality Review.

Planning and Zoning boards will look at the proposal in the coming months.

Spectrum News has learned that the new Chick-fil-A location would have a drive-thru and outdoor seating.