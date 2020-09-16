WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan delegation of lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday, named after slain Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillén, which would change the way the military addresses cases of sexual assault and harassment.

Guillén went missing on April 22. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charged a civilian with helping hide her body. The document, prepared in conjunction with the Army Criminal Investigative Command and the FBI, says the civilian helped a soldier stationed at Fort Hood get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer and later dismembered and dumped the body.

Some of Guillén's remains were found at the end of June. Her family alleges that she was sexually harassed by a superior officer at Fort Hood.

“I Am Vanessa Guillén has become a rallying cry across the country for survivors speaking out against the toxic rot in the military around harassment and sexual assault,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), the chair of the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, during a press conference.

“Sexual assault and harassment that they have endured at the hands of their brothers and sisters in arms," Speier added.

After a meeting with Guillén's family, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House would vote on the bill.

“Justice is needed for Vanessa, and for the many service members facing an epidemic of sexual harassment and assault in our armed forces, too often in the shadows,” Pelosi said in a statement.

According to reports, the bill, which has over 70 bipartisan co-sponsors, according to Spier, would give the decision to prosecute sexual harassment and assault charges in the military to independent military prosecutors, taking that decision away from military commanders.

Congress announced last week that they have launched an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year.

Spier and Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. According to the letter, the subcommittees will jointly investigate if recent deaths “may be symptomatic of underlying leadership, discipline, and morale deficiencies throughout the chain-of-command.”

Lynch and Speier said they will report the conditions and circumstances that could have contributed to the soldiers’ deaths and seek justice on behalf of soldiers and families “who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection.”

The family of Guillen, whose remains were found on July 1, has rallied from Texas to the doors of the White House calling for a congressional investigation. Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillen family, said she is thankful Congress has agreed to their demands to investigate.

The House will vote on the bill either before the House recess in October, or after the November election when Congress returns, according to Speier.