Though the calendar still says summer, local ski resorts across Western New York are still waiting to hear if they can open for the upcoming season.

"You know what, we don't think about it being frustrating. We just are moving forward," said Jane Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley director of marketing.

With ten weeks until the start of ski season, Holiday Valley has still not received any state guidance about opening the resort. Yet leaders say they're optimistic given the high number of golfers there throughout the summer.

"And so we are making plans, but everything may change depending on what happens with the state," said Eshbaugh.

Few outdoor precautions are in place, given the nature of the sport, while inside, visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow proper safety guidelines. Add that to the almost $3 million in improvements including a new groomer, and several snow-making guns.

"We want to keep on top of our game. And we want to provide the best possible experience for our skiers and snowboarders," said Eshbaugh.

"So, there is some uncertainty. In typical ski and snowboard industry fashion, you go into a year like this fully expecting the worst, and hopefully you'll be pleasantly surprised," said Spencer Timkey, The Board Room manager.

Timkey manages the Board Room in Ellicottville which has been in business for 37 years. He says his entire inventory and bottom line is dependent on a successful season, and hopes the state is equipped with an answer before the snow starts to fly.

"There's no handbook to go by right now. It's like the weather. You know, you can't control it. You can't work yourself up into a tizzy because you just don't know yet," said Timkey.

Temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the door are just a couple of the social distancing precautions Timkey has put in place. There's also plexiglass at the counter to protect him and his customers.

"The retail guidelines that the state and nation have released we're really following. And we just want to provide a safe shopping experience for our customers," said Timkey.

Eshbaugh and her team are looking to provide an equally safe, exciting and successful record-setting season, as long as the state, visitors and mother nature cooperate.

"That'd be awesome, yes! If you can guarantee that, it'd be perfect yes. We are always optimistic. We're always expecting a great Winter," said Eshbaugh.

Holiday Valley hopes to open the day after Thanksgiving.