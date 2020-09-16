ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Orange County say we’re seeing some of the lowest numbers of coronavirus cases per week than we have since the onset of the pandemic.

But while the numbers have been trending down, there are other trends officials are worried may bump the cases back up.

For the past 8 weeks, Orange County saw cases continuing to shrink.

It’s only Tuesday, but health officials say already, that streak may stop this week.

There’s a less than 5% positivity rate, which Dr. Raul Pino said, means the virus is under control.

“I can do trace investigations, I can interview everyone," he said. "I can do testing, I can track everyone, I can report back, and I can prevent those people from going out. So it’s a manageable number.

"When it goes wild, I need an army.”

Pino says new cases show an increase in people between the ages of 5 and 29, and the last time we saw this, it was followed by a big spike in cases.

Since that first spike though, UCF Professor and youth behavior analyst Michael Rovito says, some things, like healthy habits, have changed.

“Behavior has become normalized, which is pretty cool," he said.

But in some cases, attitude hasn’t changed.

“There’s still an element of population where they just still don’t believe the risks are as high as they really are,” Rovito said.

“My concern is that younger people tend to be more active, they have two or three jobs. They work at Disney, they go downtown, they go to the bars," Pino said. "So that type of activity is increasing in that section of the population."

Pino says if it was up to him, he would have kept things like bars and sporting events closed.

But, it takes more than physical health to reach community health.

“I do understand a society has to move forward," he said. "That we have to learn to live with this virus. That we cannot be hiding in a basement for the rest of the year."