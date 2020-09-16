TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Parade remains a go - for now - for January 2021.

Event organizers said Tuesday the pandemic has not canceled plans for next year's Gasparilla.

Tickets have gone on sale for the Jan. 30 event. As of right now, Gasparilla remains the weekend before Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for Raymond James Stadium.

However, it remains unclear exactly what Gasparilla 2021 will look like amid Covid-19. Those plans are still being worked on.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9 Partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Eventfest Founder and President Darrell Stefany said planning will continue up until the event.

“It would be irresponsible for us to just sit on our hands and wait until January to start thinking about what we’re going to do," Stefany said. "We have to do as much planning and backup planning as we can with what we know to create a safe event for people at a time they may need it most.”