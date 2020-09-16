Walk into The Avenue in downtown St. Pete, and you can hear the thunder!

“Heck yeah!” yelled St. Pete resident Zach Hughes when asked if he’s rooting for the Bolts.

“This is probably the best atmosphere. It’s very electric. We’re having a lot of fun,” said Matt Shuler of Treasure Island.

And each time the puck makes it’s way into the net, is not only a score for the team.

“I think it definitely gives people an extra reason to get out and support local hospitality places,” said Stephen Schrutt, founder of Hunger Thirst Group, which owns The Avenue and a few other local bars and restaurants.

Schrutt says he had to shut down several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but sports are bringing his business back to life.

“It’s helping. It’s definitely helping having the local teams do well. It always helps, but with COVID, it really is impacting our business and getting people to come out and support our teams and be together and watch our teams,” Schrutt said.

With safety measures in place, including socially-distanced tables, mask requirements, and temperature checks, Schrutt says he’s thrilled to see the fans back cheering on Tampa Bay.

And if you talk to the fans, they’ll tell you the same.

“With all the division in the world right now, we need our sports. We need healthy competition. We need people coming together in that spirit. And hockey is definitely the way to do it. Go Bolts!” cheered Natasha Pelik of St. Petersburg.