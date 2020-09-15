OCILLA, Ga. — A nurse who formerly worked at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Georgia has filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general over alleged mistreatment of detainees.

In the documents submitted on Monday, licensed practical nurse Dawn Wooten alleged that an alarming number of women at the Irwin County Detention Center have received hysterectomies for unexplained reasons. The complaint also alleged that the center is not taking proper precautions to protect its detainees from the threat of COVID-19.

Wooten is being represented by Project South, an activist organization that supports racial & economic justice. Immigrant activist organizations including the Georgia Detention Watch, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights and South Georgia Immigrant Support Network also signed on to the letter.

“I’ve had several inmates tell me that they’ve been to see the doctor and they’ve had hysterectomies and they don’t know why they went or why they’re going,” Wooten alleged in the complaint, adding that the women “a lot of times won’t even go, they say they’ll wait to get back to their country to go to the doctor.”

“We’ve questioned among ourselves like goodness he’s taking everybody’s stuff out … that’s his specialty, he’s the uterus collector,” Wooten’s statement continued.

The complaint does not name a specific doctor associated with the alleged procedures.

Wooten also alleged that the facility does not follow proper COVID-19 prevention protocols. The complaint claims that not only does the center continue “to transfer immigrants in and out of the facility against CDC guidelines and the advice of ICDC’s medical director,” but it has also displayed a “pattern of lack of medical care and unsanitary conditions” that has worsened amid the pandemic.

The document also contains numerous interviews with unnamed detained immigrants at the center, many of whom made similar disturbing claims about care they received while in ICE custody.

“This is the dirtiest facility I have ever been in: everything is dirty; one shower for more than fifty people; one bathroom for all of us; I don’t even know how to give more details because it is all nasty, really nasty; only God is taking care of us here,” one immigrant was quoted in the complaint.

The facility in Ocilla, about 200 miles south of Atlanta, houses men and women detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service and Irwin County.

ICE said it does not comment on matters before the inspector general but that it takes all allegations seriously.

“That said, in general, anonymous, unproven allegations, made without any fact-checkable specifics, should be treated with the appropriate skepticism they deserve,” the agency said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for LaSalle Corrections, which owns and operates Irwin County Detention Center under contract, did not immediately respond to Spectrum News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, 42 detainees at the facility had tested positive for the virus, according to ICE. Nationwide, 5,772 detainees were positive.

On Tuesday, Wooten appeared alongside activists in Atlanta where she called for a formal investigation into the complaint’s claims. Wooten says she worked at the center full time until July of this year, but was demoted “without a proper explanation or adequate justification,” according to the complaint.

“I’m a single mother of 5. (Irwin County Detention Center) was my means of employment. But Because I began to ask questions about why we were doing no #COVID19 testing, I was demoted.” Nurse Dawn Wooten, who bravely shared her experience at ICDC. #ShutDownIrwin #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/OZxPoqrSU1 — Project South (@ProjectSouth) September 15, 2020

“I’m a single mother of 5. (ICDC) was my means of employment. But because I began to ask questions about why we were doing no COVID-19 testing, I was demoted,” Wooten told supporters on Tuesday.

“There needs to be attention brought to ICDC. The management needs to be changed,” Wooten later added. “Until you see through the eyes of others, and you experience through the eyes of others, there’s no concern and there’s no regard.”

Several Democratic lawmakers have seized on the report as a platform for renewed calls to amend or abolish ICE, with many saying the claims amount to human rights abuses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for an immediate investigation into the allegations.

If true, the appalling conditions described at an ICE detention facility — including allegations of mass hysterectomies performed on immigrant women — are a staggering abuse of human rights. @DHSOIG must immediately investigate these allegations. https://t.co/Rkr3yLt54r — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 15, 2020

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the United States has exhibited "mass human rights violations" against immigrants, and said the country must atone.

The fact of the matter is the United States has engaged in a program of mass human rights violations targeting immigrants.



This includes mass child separation, systemic sexual assault of people in detention, kangaroo-court procedures, & more.



Our country must atone for it all. https://t.co/KaacDaww5t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 15, 2020

Neither of Georgia's senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, nor the state's governor, Brian Kemp, have issued statements on the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.