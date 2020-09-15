A Bay area resort is offering that as a perk, when you vacation there. Tradewinds Island Grand Resort on St. Pete Beach is offering to their guests a Remote Retreat.

What You Need To Know You must be a paying guest of the resort.



Certified e-learning instructors are available



The retreat runs through October 30.

“We encouraged families to still come out and enjoy themselves on the beach and we provide an area for kids to learn, do their school work, have PE class, have art class, have lunch time and really just relax as they do school,” said Tradewinds Resort Activities Director, Megan Fair.

But is that change of scenery a good or bad thing for kids learning virtually? Clinical Psychologist Dr. Steve O’Brien says it depends on the child.

“For the kids that are struggling because they are bored, because they are restless, because their mood is low from the lack of different things they usually do…For those kids, [it’s OK] as long as they have adequate self-control and aren’t too distractible,” Dr. O’Brien explained.

He’s seen more cases of depression among young people during this pandemic, so switching to the sand can be a good idea for some. But there are a number of children who wouldn’t do as well in a resort environment.

In that case, Dr. O’Brien offered up another option.

“I would say go ahead and go to a different environment, but make sure the child has done a bulk of the work at home,” he said.

Tradewinds Resort is also offering a workspace for adults who work from home.

Dr. O’Brien says it could be the thing that keeps them healthy, mentally.

“More people than not are struggling with their mood and with some level of anxiety. And, if they are not being very productive at home and working, and they’re finding it a real struggle on a regular basis, I think those kinds of options for a new environment are excellent,” Dr. O’Brien said.

The program runs until October 30.