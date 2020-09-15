CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Simon Property Group announced Tuesday it will not be opening any of its locations on Thanksgiving Day.

The president of Simon cited the difficulties experienced by many this year due to the pandemic as a reason to keep the doors closed, and instead allow employees time to spend with their loved ones.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon says locations will reopen for Black Friday.

Locations in North Carolina include Charlotte, Concord, and Smithfield. For more information on hours and locations near you, click here.