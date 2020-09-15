The city of Poughkeepsie has announced its plans to put federal funding to work for coronavirus recovery.

The city has received over $490,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the CARES Act.

The money can't be used to to fix the city's budget shortfall, but it will be going to things like child care assistance, grants to help businesses, food distribution, and housing security.

The money awarded through this program is meant to help lower-income city residents.

City officials want the public's input on where the money should be allocated and there's a virtual hearing for that on September 23.