If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a good reason to stay close to home.

Saturday is "Buy Local, Buy Onondaga Grown Day," set to encourage people to visit local orchards and other agricultural attractions.

This is in place of the annual On Farm Fest, where local farms usually open up for tours. The fest can't happen this year because of COVID-19, which has really impacted the industry as a whole.

"This year, more than ever with the COVID situation, they've been stressed, especially our dairy farmers with schools being closed down, restaurants being closed down and everything. You know, they've really, really had a difficult year. So that's why we're saying this year, more than ever, get out there, support our local," said Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Dave Knapp.

There are more than 600 farms in Onondaga County alone.