DELAND, Fla. – The Bridge is a new homeless shelter and day center opening in Deland.

It is a project that is three years in the making, according to leaders at The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia.

Here are five things to know about The Bridge.

Shelter: The Shelter will house 16 men and 14 women in separate dorms. Each resident will have a bed and access to food, showers, lockers, laundry machines and other services. Capacity will temporarily be reduced so CDC guidelines can be followed during the pandemic. Services: In addition, residents will also have access to case workers. The case workers will assist them in getting health care, finding permanent homes, accessing addiction and mental health services, and finding a job. Come as you are: Unlike the First Step Shelter in Daytona Beach, this shelter welcomes those that are not sober. They will provide assistance in getting clean. Cost: The shelter has a $600,000 operating budget. That money is provided by Volusia County and contributions from cities across West Volusia that have pledged to contribute to the shelter’s budget for five years. Long Term Community Effects: Shelter leaders believe in the long run, this shelter will save tax payer money. They believe their work will reduce the financial strain on emergency and jail services by breaking the cycle of those who use them repeatedly.

The Bridge will welcome residents on September 21, while its official opening is September 28. ​