BILLUND, Denmark — LEGO announced Tuesday that they are moving away from single-use plastic bags in their boxed sets in an effort to make all of their packaging sustainable by 2025.

The announcement comes as the toymaking giant made a commitment of up to $400 million over three years "to accelerate sustainability and social responsibility initiatives."

"It’s critical we take urgent action now to care for the planet and future generations," LEGO Group CEO Niels B Christiansen said in a press release. "As a company who looks to children as our role models, we are inspired by the millions of kids who have called for more urgent action on climate change. We believe they should have access to opportunities to develop the skills necessary to create a sustainable future."

Boxed LEGO sets used single-use plastic bags to contain loose bricks. Beginning in 2021, the company will begin testing "Forest Stewardship Council-certified recyclable paper bags" to hold their eponymous bricks.

The company said that children found the paper bags easy to open and enjoyable to use, in part due to their environmentally friendly nature, but said that they are testing "several prototypes" in addition to the bags.

“We have received many letters from children about the environment asking us to remove single-use plastic packaging," Christiansen added. "We have been exploring alternatives for some time and the passion and ideas from children inspired us to begin to make the change.”

The company also said that their investment will "focus on a range of social and environmentally" centered actions, and work will continue "on the company’s Sustainable Materials Programme," which, in 2015, "set a target to make its products from sustainable materials by 2030."