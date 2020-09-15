The inspector general for the federal agency that was going to loan Eastman Kodak $765 million to get into the drug making business is now reviewing the plan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That loan is now on hold between the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the longtime Rochester company.

The inspector general there joins a growing list of investigations into the deal, including the SEC and Kodak itself.

Some of those inquiries centered around allegations of stock options acquired by the CEO and a board member right before the announcement sent Kodak stock temporarily soaring.