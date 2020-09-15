KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A first-of-its-kind haunt in Kissimmee has recruited a legend when it comes to prosthetics and makeup.

Michael Burnett is now responsible for a brand new 2020 icon — the Fog Queen.

Here are five things to know about the horror makeup legend.

  1. Michael Burnett is a 2-time Emmy-nominated special makeup effects artist. He's a big deal. “I worked on a few Freddy movies,” he tells us during our exclusive interview in Kissimmee. “I worked on the Friday the 13th TV series.”
  2. Between 1997 and 2016, Burnett says he designed and ran the makeup for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida 17 times, more than any other person.
  3. Burnett is now creating the icon for Scream n' Stream — a brand new drive-thru haunt debuting September 25 at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee. “I've done this literally thousands of times and it's always different every time,” he said, while transforming scare-actor Felicia Thornsbury into a new character, the Fog Queen. (We were there during his third go-around as he perfected and customized her molds and the process, hoping to get it down to 45 minutes on event dates.)
  4. “It's kind of like going to the spa a couple of times a week, but for some reason, I keep getting uglier and uglier,” Thornsbury said, as Burnett got her all bloodied up. The prostheses are arguably unlike any you'll see in town.
  5. Scream n' Stream offers a family-friendly trick-or-treating drive starting at $56 per vehicle, and a drive-thru haunted house also starting at $56 per vehicle. It's located at 2001 E. Southport Drive, Kissimmee.