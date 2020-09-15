KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A first-of-its-kind haunt in Kissimmee has recruited a legend when it comes to prosthetics and makeup.
Michael Burnett is now responsible for a brand new 2020 icon — the Fog Queen.
Here are five things to know about the horror makeup legend.
- Michael Burnett is a 2-time Emmy-nominated special makeup effects artist. He's a big deal. “I worked on a few Freddy movies,” he tells us during our exclusive interview in Kissimmee. “I worked on the Friday the 13th TV series.”
- Between 1997 and 2016, Burnett says he designed and ran the makeup for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida 17 times, more than any other person.
- Burnett is now creating the icon for Scream n' Stream — a brand new drive-thru haunt debuting September 25 at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee. “I've done this literally thousands of times and it's always different every time,” he said, while transforming scare-actor Felicia Thornsbury into a new character, the Fog Queen. (We were there during his third go-around as he perfected and customized her molds and the process, hoping to get it down to 45 minutes on event dates.)
- “It's kind of like going to the spa a couple of times a week, but for some reason, I keep getting uglier and uglier,” Thornsbury said, as Burnett got her all bloodied up. The prostheses are arguably unlike any you'll see in town.
- Scream n' Stream offers a family-friendly trick-or-treating drive starting at $56 per vehicle, and a drive-thru haunted house also starting at $56 per vehicle. It's located at 2001 E. Southport Drive, Kissimmee.