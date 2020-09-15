Hemp growers across the region are calling on Governor Cuomo to release regulations promised months ago.

They gathered at Beak and Skiff's new hemp research facility Tuesday to make their case.

The governor signed the Hemp Extract Bill earlier this year, which establishes a state permitting process for growers and sellers of hemp extract.

But no regulations have been put forth yet, and those in the business say they need that clarity so they can operate safely and effectively.

"Technically, the entire industry is in limbo and the way that the law works, if the regulations are not released immediately, we actually cannot get our licenses and our permits in place. Our initial research permits all expire at the end of October," said Alan Gandelman, New York Hemp Growers and Processors Association president.