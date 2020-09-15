KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A doctor who’s been treating coronavirus patients for months says he’s encouraged by virus data that’s trending in the right direction.

Local and state positivity rates are both below five percent right now, hospitalizations are down and the amount of deaths reached a new low on Sunday, September 13th with just eight deaths in the entire state.

Dr. Sajid Chaudhary, with Advent Health Kissimmee, says even with bars opening back up, coronavirus cases can be kept down if people continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear those masks.

“If they take preventive measures, be careful, cautious,” he said. “They can go out, do their business, enjoy, have fun, but be on the cautious side, so that way – hopefully we can control it.”

Chaudhary said he’s keeping an eye on virus data a few days from now, when any potential spike from Labor Day gatherings could show up in that data. If that doesn’t happen he says it's a good sign for the long term trends of the pandemic.

Joe Candelaria says unlike many businesses, his food trucks have done well during the pandemic.

“The bulk of our new customers have gotten away from indoor seating and just felt more comfortable being outside,” he said.

But his business has not been immune to the pandemic. Delays in permitting have slowed down his plans for more trucks around town.

“It’s actually pushed us back quite a bit,” Candelaria said.

So despite some new customers, he is looking forward to getting back to normal sooner rather than later.

“We’re looking forward to the day that things are going back to normal and we can be part of the events we are usually a part of during the year,” Candelaria said.​