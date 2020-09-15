BURLINGTON, Vt. — Leaders of Vermont’s largest city have voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for people who use heroin and other illicit drugs to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment.

What You Need To Know Burlington, Vermont's city council unanimously voted on a proposal for the city to look into the construction of a safe injection site



At such sites, people can safely inject drugs under trained medical supervision



The sites are highly controversial and are more common in European countries than in the United States

The city council in Burlington voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution asking the city attorney to analyze the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site. The council requested a complete analysis by this November.

At such sites, people can use drugs under medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving sterile needles, health care services and medical referrals to people with addiction, WCAX-TV reported.

Critics say they think such a site in Burlington is too risky, potentially dangerous and counterproductive in trying to curb substance abuse.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in Vermont "drug overdose deaths involving opioids totaled 127 in 2018 (a rate of 22.8) and have remained steady since 2016." Although the institute also found that the state's opioid prescription rate is lower than the national average, Heroin-involved deaths are "rising with 68 deaths (a rate of 12.5) in 2018."

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said he supports further exploration of overdose prevention sites.

“Certainly, between the need to pursue all options and the progress that safe consumption facilities have made in the Philadelphia area, certainly I support further exploration and possible new investment,” Weinberger told WCAX-TV.

The U.S. Justice Deparment maintains that such facilities are illegal, as under the Controlled Substances Act, it is it "unlawful to ... manage or control any place, whether permanently or temporarily, either as an owner, lessee, agent, employee, occupant, or mortgagee, and knowingly and intentionally rent, lease, profit from, or make available for use, with or without compensation, the place for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, storing, distributing, or using a controlled substance.”

In 2019, the DOJ attempted to stop the contstruction of a similar facility in Philadelphia by saying the site would violate federal law, but the case was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh in October of last year.

And in June of this year, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved legislation that creates a system for non-profits that want to operate safe injection sites to obtain the proper permits.

“What we are doing today is not a new or radical idea,” Supervisor Matt Haney told Courthouse News Service at the time.“One hundred overdose-prevention sites exist in 65 cities across the world. They have gotten thousands of people into detox services.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report..